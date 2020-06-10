Menu Content

Prime Minister Calls for Steps to Brace for Prolonged Pandemic

Write: 2020-06-12 18:50:28Update: 2020-06-12 18:55:41

Prime Minister Calls for Steps to Brace for Prolonged Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says South Korea needs to take steps to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19. 

Chung made the remark Friday while discussing recent coronavirus flare-ups in the greater Seoul area with epidemic experts.

Earlier in the day, he announced the government’s plan to extend strengthened quarantine measures in the Seoul metropolitan area. Calling the situation concerning, the prime minister said authorities need to discuss any additional necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus and brace for a second wave. 

During the meeting, the participants also discussed measures to set up a more sustainable quarantine system in case the virus continues to spread for a prolonged period. Additionally, they reviewed measures to further raise the efficiency of medical resources such as easing requirements for discharging coronavirus patients.
