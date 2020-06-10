S. Korea Meets Conditions to Lift US Troop Travel Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has added South Korea to the list of "green locations" where travel restrictions placed on U.S. troops to prevent the spread of coronavirus can be lifted.In a press release Friday, the Pentagon said that South Korea and Guam now meet the conditions for travel restrictions to be lifted.Back in March, Pentagon announced travel restrictions for service members, Department of Defense civilians and families traveling to, from or through locations classified as Level 3 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.South Korea was classified Level 3, along with Italy, China and Iran.Since late May, countries and individual U.S. states have been declared green locations if they meet certain conditions.But the designation does not mean movement restrictions will be lifted immediately, as factors like local guidelines and healthcare system capacity still apply.