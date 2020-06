Photo : YONHAP News

New coronavirus cases in South Korea continue to number around 50 as cluster outbreaks persist and many infections come from the Seoul Metropolitan area.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Saturday that 49 daily infections were reported Friday, raising the accumulated total to 12-thousand-51.Forty-four are domestic cases and five are imported.No new coronavirus deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 277.Twenty-two more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing the total number of cured patients to ten-thousand-691.Over one thousand patients are still being treated.