Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea carried out a written test for applicants seeking to become public servants on Saturday.Around 300,000 applicants gathered at 700 test venues across the country.The Ministry of Interior and Safety has adopted strict sanitary guidelines for applicants, including making it mandatory for them to wear protective masks at all times except for during identification checks.The number of test takers in a single room was limited to 20, down from the previous guideline of 30, to maintain safe distances between people.Two applicants who are under self-quarantine were allowed to take the exam at their homes as well.