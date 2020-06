Photo : YONHAP News

A record number of COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Seoul as infections continue to climb in the metro area.Seoul City said Saturday that 408 of the city's one-thousand-101 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized.Over one thousand virus patients are hospitalized nationwide and Seoul accounts for 37-point-seven percent of this total.Seoul has reported four coronavirus deaths to date while nearly 700 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.