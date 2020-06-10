US Senators Introduce Resolution Marking Korean War Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

A bipartisan resolution has been introduced to the U.S. senate recognizing the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.Two senators, Cory Gardner of the Republican Party and the Democratic Party's Ed Markey, jointly introduced the resolution on Thursday.Gardner said 70 years after the outbreak of the Korean War, the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea remains ironclad and the continued partnership is the linchpin of peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.Markey said the two countries' deep relationship, anchored in shared democratic values, extends far beyond defense.The resolution describes the Korean War as symbolizing the starting point of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and goes on to recognize that it has since transformed itself from a security relationship into a comprehensive global partnership.The resolution also notes that it is in the national interest of the U.S. to maintain an American troop presence in South Korea.It also reaffirms that the two sides must pursue a coordinated policy of diplomatic engagement, economic pressure, and military deterrence to achieve peace and the denuclearization of North Korea.