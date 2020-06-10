SNU Finds No Problem with Ex-Lawmaker's Son's Research Paper Title

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul National University has concluded that the son of former opposition lawmaker Na Kyung-won being recognized as lead author of a school research paper does not present any problems.According to SNU on Saturday, a committee on research integrity has reached the conclusion that the 24-year-old surnamed Kim did conduct studies, analyze results and write the paper himself.Under the guidance of his SNU College of Medicine professor, Kim was stated as the lead author and fourth author respectively in two research papers published through the U.S. IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Conference in 2015.Kim's paper came under scrutiny last September after an incident involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his daughter's academic papers raised questions about preferential treatment at top universities. SNU launched a probe into Kim's work in October last year.While finding no fault with the primary author indication, the school said the fourth author title is a minor ethics violation as Kim simply assisted with data verification work that does not require expertise.