Photo : YONHAP News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for stronger efforts to resume dialogue regarding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, marking the second anniversary of North Korea-U.S. summit talks in Singapore.Speaking to Radio Free Asia on Friday, the UN chief's spokesperson office said the Secretary-General hopes that all parties use the June anniversaries to redouble efforts to resume talks to achieve sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The statement added that Guterres reaffirms his commitment to peace and security on the peninsula.On Wednesday he expressed regret over North Korea's decision to sever inter-Korean communication channels, drawing the ire of North's foreign ministry.