Vietnam to Hold Investment Session with S. Korean Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vietnamese government will host a major investment consultation for South Korean firms operating in the country.The Meet Korea 2020 event on June 30 will be attended by top ranking officials of all of Vietnam's 63 provincial governments.Some 400 local officials and 200 Korean business people are expected to attend the event jointly hosted by the South Korean embassy in Hanoi and Vietnam's Foreign Ministry.Discussions will take place on ways to expand civilian exchanges as well as bilateral trade and investment in a post-coronavirus era.Onsite investment counseling will serve as a platform for Korean business people to convey their difficulties or proposals to Vietnamese authorities.An embassy official said it's worth noting that Vietnam chose Korea as its number one cooperation partner for the post-pandemic era.