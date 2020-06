Photo : YONHAP News

The Hanwha Eagles have tied the record for the longest-ever losing streak in the history of Korean Baseball.Losing to the Doosan Bears 5-2 on Friday, the Eagles picked up their 18th consecutive loss to tie the Korea Baseball Organization's all-time record losing streak previously set by the now-defunct Sammi Superstars in 1985.The 18-game slump has been a tumultuous time for the Daejeon-based club, with the team's manager resigning last week and a dozen players released or sent down to the minor league over the following days.The Eagles will continue their series against the Bears on Saturday and Sunday, potentially setting a new record if they are unable to find a win.