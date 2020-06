Photo : KBS News

North Korea has said South Korea should stop "nonsensical" talk about denuclearization, claiming Seoul is not qualified to discuss or "poke their noses into" nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.Director-general of the department of U.S. affairs of North Korea's foreign ministry, Kwon Jong-gun, , made the remark in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency. He said the South talking about denuclearization is like "burping after drinking a still water."The official also said that it is not because there is not a mediator that Washington-Pyongyang dialogue has gone away and the denuclearization been blown off, but because conditions are not met for denuclearization.