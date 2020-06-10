S. Korea Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the daily figure falling to the 30 range for the first time in five days.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that with the new infections reported throughout the previous day, the country's accumulated total came to 12-thousand-85.Thirty-one of the new cases were community infections, including 29 in the Seoul and its surrounding areas, while just three were imported.The daily number of new infections slowed to below 40 after hovering around 50 in recent days, but cluster outbreaks persist in Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas.No new coronavirus deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 277.Twenty-seven more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing the total number of cured patients to ten-thousand-718.Over one thousand patients are still being treated.