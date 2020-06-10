S. Korea Holds NSC Meeting over N. Korea's Recent Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency virtual meeting early on Sunday to discuss responses to North Korea's recent threat to take military action against the South.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that the NSC standing committee meeting, presided over by NSC director Chung Eui-yong, reviewed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and Seoul's response to a series of recent threats by the North.The teleconference came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong threatened in a statement on Saturday that Pyongyang will take military action against the South.She also said that South Korea will soon witness the collapse of a useless inter-Korean liaison office.The NSC meeting was attended by the country's top security and foreign officials including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon.