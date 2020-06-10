Menu Content

S. Korea Urges N. Korea to Comply with Inter-Korean Agreements

Write: 2020-06-14 14:01:32Update: 2020-06-14 14:09:08

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Ministry on Sunday urged North Korea to comply with inter-Korean agreements after Pyongyang threatened to take military action against Seoul.

The ministry said in a statement that the government is taking the current situations "gravely," stressing that Seoul and Pyongyang should adhere to all agreements.

The ministry's statement came a day after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened that Pyongyang will take a "next step" against the South and gave an instruction for the army to take necessary measures.

She also said that South Korea will soon witness the collapse of a useless inter-Korean liaison office.

Last week, North Korea called the South an "enemy" and vowed to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines, taking issue with the leaflet campaigns by North Korean defectors in South Korea.
