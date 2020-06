Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people seeking employment hit a record high in May amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the number of jobless people who had been seeking to find work for less than three months reached 735-thousand last month, up 107-thousand from a year earlier.It marks the largest figure for the month of May since the nation started compiling related data in June 1999. The monthly growth also marked the largest since January 2019.Meanwhile, the number of jobless people who had been searching for employment for more than six months decreased nine thousand on-year to 100-thousand in May.