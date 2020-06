South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products dropped for the second straight month in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Ministry of Science and ICT on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments of ICT products shrank two-point-six percent on-year to 13-point-93 billion dollars last month.Exports of display panels and mobile phones each plunged over 21 percent, while shipments of semiconductors and computers rose six-and-a-half percent and 73 percent, respectively.The country's imports of ICT products dropped seven-point-eight percent on-year to eight-point-92 billion dollars last month, for a trade surplus of five-point-01 billion dollars.