Pentagon: US, S. Korea Committed to Robust Defense Posture

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Department of Defense said the United States and South Korea remain committed to maintaining a robust combined defense posture.Pentagon spokesperson John Supple made the remarks on Sunday when asked about North Korea's recent threat to take military action against South Korea.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong issued the warning on Saturday in a statement, saying it's high time to break relations with South Korean authorities and that the North will take the "next step."Without any comment on the statement, the Pentagon spokesperson just said the two allies remain committed to maintaining a robust combined defense posture.The U.S. State Department said on Saturday that the U.S. was disappointed with the North's recent actions and statements, urging North Korea to "avoid provocation" and return to diplomacy and cooperation.