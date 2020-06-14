Virus Risks Increasing in Greater Seoul Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities expressed concern that the coronavirus risk is increasing in Seoul and its surrounding areas with continued outbreaks of fresh clusters.Son Young-rae, an official with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, said during a press briefing on Sunday that health authorities' tracing efforts haven't been able to keep pace with the speed of spread in the greater Seoul area.According to health authorities, the daily average of new infections in the country came to 43-point-six between May 31 and June 13, sharply rising from 28-point-nine in the previous two-week period from May 17 to May 30.Of 610 new cases confirmed in the past two weeks, health authorities could not confirm the infection routes for 56, or nine-point-two percent of them, up from seven-point-eight percent from the previous two-week period.In addition, the number of patients in their 60s and older soared tenfold over the past month.