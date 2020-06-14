Japan Fails to Fulfill Pledge to Honor Wartime Labor Victims in New Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reneged on its pledge to acknowledge Korean victims of wartime forced labor in a new facility celebrating its industrial revolution.Japan is set to open the Industrial Heritage Information Center at 10:30 a.m., Monday, in Tokyo, which introduces 23 modern Japanese industrial locations designated by UNESCO as world heritage sites in July 2015.Seven of the 23 UNESCO sites, including Hashima Island, known as Battleship Island in Korea, used forced labor from Korea and other Asian countries before and during World War Two.Upon the designation, Japan promised to set up an information center to commemorate the victims of forced labor.However, the government-funded new facility is said to only feature exhibits celebrating Japan's industrial accomplishments during the Meiji Industrial Revolution. The information center reportedly displays no exhibits that properly honor Korean victims of forced labor at Hashima Island.