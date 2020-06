Photo : YONHAP News

About 170 South Korean lawmakers will propose a resolution on Monday calling for declaring a formal end to the Korean War.The planned resolution comes on the 20th anniversary of the very first inter-Korean summit held on June 15, 2000.Rep. Kim Kyung-hyup of the ruling Democratic Party said on Sunday in a press release that the resolution urges South and North Korea, the United States and China to swiftly implement the war-ending declaration and to initiate discussions to conclude a legally binding peace treaty.Kim, the chief author of the resolution, said that the declaration could promote negotiations on the North's denuclearization, as it can send a positive signal to Pyongyang, which wants guarantees for the safety of its regime.A total of 173 lawmakers will join the proposal, including 168 DP lawmakers and other legislators from minor parties.