Ruling Bloc Finalizes Plan to Elevate Disease Control Center

Write: 2020-06-15 10:12:37Update: 2020-06-15 11:57:34

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling bloc has finalized the plan to promote the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) to an independent administrative organization with more power.

The ruling Democratic Party's chief policymaker Cho Jeong-sik said the government, the presidential office and the party made the decision on Monday after a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly.

Under the plan, the KCDC, currently under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, will be upgraded to the "Disease Control and Prevention Service" that can independently operate its own budget, personnel and organization.

The ruling bloc also decided to allow the promoted organization to keep the National Institute of Health, the research arm responsible for infectious disease treatment and vaccine research, without transferring it to the Health Ministry.

The upgrade comes as the KCDC has been at the forefront of containing the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The government plans to submit the proposal to the National Assembly this week after a Cabinet meeting.
