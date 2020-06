Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Monday that the government will seek to launch negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement with Cambodia in July.The minister made the remarks during a meeting of economy-related ministers in Seoul, saying the two nations completed a joint feasibility study on a potential FTA late last month with the related public hearings wrapping up last week.Hong said the government will report the matter to the National Assembly and complete the domestic procedures by the end of this month and launch bilateral FTA talks next month.The minister said that the government will also announce a strategy for global cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era next month.