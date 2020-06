Photo : YONHAP News

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Seoul and its surrounding areas has yet to show signs of abating as sporadic outbreaks continued.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Monday, 37 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the total to 12-thousand-121. Monday marked the second consecutive day for the number of infections to stay in the 30s range.Twenty-four of the new cases were community infections while 13 were imported. When counting the imported cases, total infections related to the Seoul metro area amounted to 25 out of the total 37 new cases.No new coronavirus deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 277.Twelve more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing the total number of cured patients to ten-thousand-730. Over one-thousand patients are still being treated.