S. Korea to Support Companies to Win Overseas Orders

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has vowed to provide active support for South Korean firms to win large-scale overseas orders worth about 100 billion dollars.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Monday during a meeting of economy-related ministers that the government will spare no effort to help companies win overseas orders this year, as part of its endeavor to revive economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Under the plan, the government picked 30 key projects after considering their possible economic effects and the possibility of South Korean companies winning the projects.The 100 billion dollars in projects are mostly for large-scale infrastructure or plant construction.The government will set up a financial support program worth some 15 trillion won to aid local firms in winning overseas orders. With the efforts, the government is aiming to help companies win 30 billion dollars in orders this year.