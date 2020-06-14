Menu Content

Supreme Court's Full Bench to Try Gyeonggi Governor's Case

Write: 2020-06-15 11:41:28Update: 2020-06-15 13:44:08

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court’s full bench will go over the case of Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung who’s been accused of violating the Public Official Election Act during his campaign for governor.

The top court announced on Monday that it plans to refer Lee’s case to the full bench, composed of the chief justice and 12 other justices, on Thursday.  

Lee is accused of lying while appearing on a television debate during the election period by denying that he used his authority to commit his older brother to a mental institution in April 2012. 

During his first trial at the Suwon District Court, Lee was found not guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act. However, he was later slapped with a three million won fine by an appeals trial at the Suwon High Court last September. 

If the Supreme Court upholds the high court ruling, Lee will lose his governorship as an elected public official’s appointment becomes invalid if they are fined one million won or more for certain legal violations.
