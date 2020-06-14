Pyongyang Threatens Retaliation against Leaflet Campaigns on Summit Anniversary

Pyongyang continued to threaten retaliatory action against Seoul for anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns in the South, without referring to the 20th anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit on Monday.
The North's ruling party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, specifically mentioned the military taking action, saying "relentless retaliatory acts will continue."
The paper blamed Seoul for neglecting the defector-led campaigns that led to increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula, despite reconciliatory agreements from the 2018 Panmunjeom summit.
This comes after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, on Saturday threatened to withdraw from the inter-Korean liaison office, adding she planned to order the military to take the next retaliatory step.
Contrary to its message calling for solidarity behind a new era of peace, prosperity and unification, marking the first summit anniversary last year, none of the North's media outlets took note of the anniversary.