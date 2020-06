Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Monday vowed to continue to abide by past inter-Korean agreements and to work towards peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, marking the 20th anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit.Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said the historical significance of the June 15 Declaration from 2000 is that it confirmed the two Koreas as main agents in peninsula issues and opened a new era in cross-border ties.The spokesperson added that inter-Korean ties have progressed from the spirit of the declaration, despite many challenges through the years.The anniversary comes as Pyongyang continues to lambast Seoul for anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns in the South, threatening to shut down the liaison office and take retaliatory military action.