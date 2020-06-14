S. Korea's Rival Parties Fail in Last-Ditch Efforts on Committee Assignment Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties on Monday failed in last-ditch efforts to strike a deal on assigning leadership for the National Assembly's 18 standing committees.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) came short of narrowing differences on the seat for the key committee on legislation and judiciary.The DP, with 177 seats in the 300-member Assembly, is expected to unilaterally proceed with voting on chairs at a plenary session scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said he emphasized the need to assign all posts and believes Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug will soon decide on the scope of the assignments.UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young accused the ruling party of attempting a dictatorship, saying a unilateral push to assign the chairpersons will leave a stain in the country's constitutional history.In protest of the DP's move, the UFP is widely expected to boycott Monday's plenary session.