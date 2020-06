Photo : YONHAP News

There will be three fewer public holidays in 2021 compared to this year, with the longest holiday spanning five days during South Korea's Chuseok, or Thanksgiving holiday.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday, there will be 52 Sundays and 15 public holidays next year, but three fall on Sunday.That's three fewer days compared to this year.Those working five days a week will get an additional 52 days off, but three public holidays fall on Saturdays, resulting in two fewer days compared to this year.The longest holiday of the year will be during Chuseok, from Saturday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 22.