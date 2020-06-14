Domestic Over 800 Quarantine Violators Investigated by Police

South Korean police have investigated over 800 people who violated the country's COVID-19 quarantine regulations.



According to the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters on Monday, the police launched fresh investigations into ten cases involving 42 people who violated self-quarantine the previous day.



Out of 830 people investigated so far, 336 have been indicted, of which six were arrested.



Self-quarantine violation was the most common charge, involving 231 cases, followed by violations of mass gathering bans, public rally bans and submission of false documents.



Authorities said all government ministries have enhanced quarantine, including the Labor Ministry, which recently checked up on over 17-thousand workplaces with a high density of people.



The Maritime Ministry also inspected quarantine at more than one-thousand seafood storage and port logistics facilities.