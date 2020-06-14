S. Korea Lodges Protest Against Japan's New Facility for Distorting Wartime History

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lodged a protest against Japan's failure to fulfill an earlier promise to commemorate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor at a new facility celebrating its industrial revolution.Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho summoned Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita on Monday, to express regret regarding the distorted historical information provided at the new Industrial Heritage Information Center in Tokyo.The center offers information on 23 sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution that were designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2015, including Hashima Island, notorious for being where hundreds of Koreans were forced into labor.UNESCO at the time called for an interpretive strategy that allows an understanding of the "full history of each site," and Tokyo pledged to take such steps by establishing the information center.The center, however, only displays exhibits celebrating the Meiji era's industrial accomplishments, and plays video clips with testimonies of people who deny there was forced labor of Korean people.