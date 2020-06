Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 101-point-48 points, or four-point-76 percent, on Monday on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and China. It ended the day at two-thousand-30-point-82.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 52-point-91 points, or seven-point-09 percent, to close at 693-point-15.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 12-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-216 won.