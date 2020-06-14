Menu Content

Defense Chief: Gov't Seeking to Introduce More Homegrown Weapons

Write: 2020-06-15 16:03:44Update: 2020-06-15 16:49:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with defense industry officials on Monday and said the government is pushing to buy more arms developed by South Korean firms than those introduced from overseas.

Meeting with chief executive officers of the country's leading defense firms, Jeong said the defense sector was going through difficulties due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

As an example, he cited the cancellation of defense expos abroad and suspension of export consultations.

The minister said that because it's difficult to go ahead with planned projects, the government has been discussing in what areas it can provide support for the industry. 

He said efforts were being exerted including in next year's budget plan to spend more on purchasing weapon systems from local companies instead of buying from abroad.

He also cited efforts to support research and development of core defense technologies and foster innovation clusters aimed at expanding domestic production of defense parts and components and strengthening cooperation between large and small businesses.
