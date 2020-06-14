Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Stepfather Accused of Child Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean man accused of habitually abusing his nine-year-old stepdaughter has been arrested.The Miryang Branch of the Changwon District Court issued a pre-trial detention warrant against the 35-year-old man on Monday, citing flight risk and possible evidence destruction. The police earlier filed for an arrest warrant on child abuse charges of inflicting bodily harm and violating the Child Welfare Act.Arriving at the courthouse from a police detention center for the warrant hearing, the man, wearing a mask and cap, repeatedly said he was sorry. He said he considered the stepdaughter his own child, he still loves her and he failed to fulfill his role as a breadwinner.The man is accused of brutally tormenting the girl since 2017 with his wife, the biological mother of the child. They allegedly tied her in metal chains and gave her only one meal a day.Police also plan to question the mother who was hospitalized on Friday after attempting to injure herself.