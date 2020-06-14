Survey: Most Elderly Abuse Victims are Women

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey showed that four out of five elderly citizens who experienced abuse are women and the assailants are for the most part men, including a spouse or son.Seoul City has unveiled these findings to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday.Over 19-hundred abuse cases involving elderly victims were reported in 2019, three-point-three times higher than 2005 when records first began to be compiled. This equals about 13-point-three cases for every ten-thousand senior citizens 65 and older.Over 81 percent of the victims were women. As for the abuser, the son accounted for 37 percent of all cases, the spouse 35 percent and the daughter about 12 percent. The great majority of over 92 percent of the abuse took place within the home.Analyzing the results, Seoul city officials said the aging society and increasing burden of support may well lead to mistreatment of the elderly.