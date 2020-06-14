Virus Cases with Unknown Infection Routes on the Rise

Photo : YONHAP News

The percentage of recent coronavirus cases in South Korea whose infection routes are unknown has exceeded ten percent, and over 80 percent of this group are concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area.If the route of transmission is unclear, this delays contact tracing, making it difficult to prevent secondary and tertiary infections.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Monday, out of the 618 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 since June 1, 63, about ten-point-two percent, are undetermined as to how they contracted the virus.It's the first time this percentage has exceeded ten percent for virus cases of the recent two weeks.KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong has stressed the need to protect high-risk demographics and facilities such as nursing homes.She also expressed concern about asymptomatic patients who are carrying the virus but showing no symptoms, and thereby emphasized the importance of social distancing in everyday life.