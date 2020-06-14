N. Korea Denounces Defector-Turned Anti-Pyongyang Activist

North Korea has strongly criticized a key anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigner in South Korea.Arirang Meari on Monday replayed a video initially aired by another North Korean propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri in April of 2015.The rerun, Arirang Meari said, is aimed to bring light to the “crimes” by Park Sang-hak, the head of the Fighters for Free North Korea, whom it described as a betrayer and a traitor, as well as “hostile forces” that turn a blind eye to or support him.While accusing Washington and Seoul of paying propaganda-flying campaigns, the outlet particularly warned South Korea that it will have to brace for war should it continue to protect the defector-turned-activist.According to the Unification Ministry records disclosed by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Song Young-gil, Park’s group has held 65 leaflet-flying campaigns since 2010.Following Pyongyang’s recent criticism against the activities, the South Korean ministry filed a criminal accusation against two civic groups, including Park's, on charges of violating inter-Korean exchange and cooperation laws.