Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

DP Elects 6 Standing Committee Chiefs, Main Opposition Boycotts Votes

Write: 2020-06-15 19:06:01Update: 2020-06-16 08:45:17

DP Elects 6 Standing Committee Chiefs, Main Opposition Boycotts Votes

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has pushed forward with a parliamentary plenary session despite opposition from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and voted all of its nominees to the heads of six parliamentary standing committees, including a key one on legislation. 

During the plenary session on Monday evening, the DP’s four-term lawmaker Yun Ho-jung was voted as the chairman of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, while third-term lawmaker Yoon Hu-duk was voted as the head of the Strategy and Finance Committee. 

Among the four other candidates, Song Young-gil was tapped for the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Min Hong-chul for the National Defense Committee, Lee Hack-young for the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee and Han Jeoung-ae for the Health and Welfare Committee. 

The unilateral move by the DP, which has 177 parliamentary seats, was made hours after the rival parties failed in last-ditch efforts to strike a deal to choose the leadership of the National Assembly's 18 standing committees. 

UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young strongly protested the move and commented cynically that they will cede all other standing committee chief positions to the ruling party as well.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >