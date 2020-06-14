DP Elects 6 Standing Committee Chiefs, Main Opposition Boycotts Votes

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has pushed forward with a parliamentary plenary session despite opposition from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and voted all of its nominees to the heads of six parliamentary standing committees, including a key one on legislation.During the plenary session on Monday evening, the DP’s four-term lawmaker Yun Ho-jung was voted as the chairman of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, while third-term lawmaker Yoon Hu-duk was voted as the head of the Strategy and Finance Committee.Among the four other candidates, Song Young-gil was tapped for the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Min Hong-chul for the National Defense Committee, Lee Hack-young for the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee and Han Jeoung-ae for the Health and Welfare Committee.The unilateral move by the DP, which has 177 parliamentary seats, was made hours after the rival parties failed in last-ditch efforts to strike a deal to choose the leadership of the National Assembly's 18 standing committees.UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young strongly protested the move and commented cynically that they will cede all other standing committee chief positions to the ruling party as well.