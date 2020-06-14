Lee Jae-yong Resumes Executive's Role after Court Dismisses Arrest Request

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has resumed his ordinary role as a business leader and met other senior executives of the tech giant on Monday to discuss future strategies about a week after a local court dismissed the prosecution’s request to arrest him in a succession-related probe.According to Samsung Electronics, the 51-year-old scion and presidents of the company’s Device Solutions division, which overseas semiconductor and display businesses, exchanged opinions on current situations concerning the global semiconductor market and investment strategies. Lee also led a discussion on the foundry business and the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute on the chip market.Later in the day, he also met with the chiefs of Samsung’s mobile business division and discussed strategies to overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.Lee has not met with the presidents since late March and the latest meetings came about a month after he visited Samsung’s only overseas chip assembly plant in Xian, China, where he emphasized preemptive efforts to turn the crisis into an opportunity.