Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly said the United States would cut the number of U.S. troops deployed in Germany to 25-thousand.According to Reuters, Trump unveiled the plan on Monday to reporters at the White House, accusing Germany of being "delinquent" in its payments to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).Trump reportedly said the U.S. is protecting Germany and it has been delinquent for years and that doesn't make sense, adding the U.S. will cut the number of American troops there by half until Germany pays.According to Bloomberg News, Trump also said he was not just talking about Germany, but also many other countries, hinting at a possible troop reduction in other U.S. allies.Foreign media recently reported Trump ordered a troop cut in Germany, but his latest remarks mark the first official confirmation of the move.