Main Opposition Floor Leader Offers to Resign over Standing Committee Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Unified Future Party(UFP) has offered to resign after the ruling Democratic Party pushed ahead with voting on the chairs of six parliamentary standing committees on Monday.The National Assembly, which kicked off its new term on May 30, has been at a standstill as the two rival parties couldn’t agree on how to distribute the head posts of the 18 standing committees.After a weeks-long deadlock, the ruling party pushed ahead with electing the chairs of six committees, including the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.In protest, UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young reportedly offered to step down from his post, holding himself accountable for failing to ensure his party secured the head post of the judiciary committee.Joo reportedly expressed his intent to step down along with the party's chief policymaker Lee Jong-bae during a UFP meeting, although the party members dissuaded him from doing so.