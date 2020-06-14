S. Korea's Top Diplomat, ASEAN Chief Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held phone talks with the chief of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) on Monday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.The Foreign Ministry said in the talks with ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi, Minister Kang stressed the importance of ensuring economic activities of businesspeople.Kang reportedly said South Korea is looking into measures that would allow special entry for businesspeople from ASEAN member states as exemptions to current entry restrictions over the COVID-19 outbreak.The minister also said that cooperation with ASEAN in health-related fields will be a key topic for the Seoul government in line with its New Southern Policy aimed at deepening ties with Southeast Asian partners.In response, Lim proposed that ASEAN and South Korea closely work together to overcome the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.He also expressed thanks for South Korea's move to offer five million dollars in quarantine supplies to the ten ASEAN countries via the ASEAN-South Korea Cooperation Fund.