Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of the coronavirus reportedly surpassed eight million on Monday, with the death toll topping 433-thousand.Reuters and the Associated Press issued the latest coronavirus data on Monday, saying that infections are surging in Latin America while the U.S. and China grapple with fresh outbreaks.The United States reportedly leads the world with the highest number of infections, about two million or 25 percent of all reported cases. It also leads in the number of fatalities with over 115-thousand reported. Brazil comes in second with nearly 44-thousand deaths.According to Reuters, the outbreak is growing fastest in Latin America, which now accounts for 21 percent of all cases.The first case was reported in China last December and it took until early May to reach four million cases. It has taken just five weeks to double to eight million.