Reuters: US Embassy in Seoul Removes 'BLM' Banner due to Trump’s Discontent

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Embassy in South Korea has removed a large “Black Lives Matter” banner hung on the outside of its building after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly expressed his discontent.Reuters on Tuesday quoted two people familiar with the matter as saying that Trump and U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo expressed displeasure after learning about the banner.According to Reuters, U.S. Embassy spokesperson William Coleman said it was meant to communicate a message of solidarity with Americans concerned with racism and that the ambassador’s intent was not to support or encourage donations to any particular organization.Coleman said the ambassador instructed the banner to be taken down to avoid the misunderstanding that U.S. taxpayers’ money is spent to benefit such organizations, but added it does not lessen the principle and ideals expressed.The banner was hung on the front of the embassy building on Saturday and a photo was posted to its official Twitter account. U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris retweeted it, saying the U.S. is “a free and diverse nation.”