South Korea has reported 34 new COVID-19 cases as recent clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area remained infectious.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Tuesday that 12-thousand-155 positive cases have been confirmed as of 12 a.m., including the new cases from the past 24 hours.It marks the third consecutive day the daily tally remained in the 30s following 37 on Monday and 34 on Sunday.Of the latest cases, 19 were from the greater Seoul area, including 12 in Seoul and five in Gyeonggi Province.By infection routes, 13 of the new cases were imported from overseas, lifting the number of imported cases this month so far to 100.Meanwhile, the number of virus-related deaths rose by one to 278.