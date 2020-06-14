Menu Content

S. Korea's Stock Markets Briefly Halt Trading Following Notable Rebound

Write: 2020-06-16 11:27:52Update: 2020-06-16 11:33:52

Photo : YONHAP News

A buying spree briefly halted trading on the South Korean main stock market Tuesday after the bourse plunged over four-point-five percent on Monday. 

The Korea Exchange said a “sidecar” was activated, suspending trading on the KOSPI for five minutes from 10:52 a.m. after KOSPI 200 index futures remained more than five percent higher from Monday’s closing for one minute. 

The rebound came a day after the KOSPI shed 101-point-48 points, or four-point-76 percent, to end at two-thousand-30-point-82 on concerns over a COVID-19 resurgence in the U.S. and China. As of 11:21 a.m., the index traded at two-thousand-114-point-92, up by 84-point-10 points, or four-point-14 percent. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also activated a “sidecar” from 11:02 a.m. after the KOSDAQ 150 futures rose by over six percent for a minute. 

It is the first time the market stabilization scheme was put in place simultaneously for both indices since March 24, when they began to rebound following a virus-triggered free fall.
