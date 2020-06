Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang continued to slam Seoul for anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns, despite President Moon Jae-in's call for the two sides to resolve issues through dialogue and cooperation.On Tuesday, the North's ruling party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun accused Moon's office of putting forth desperate measures to overcome the crisis, after neglecting the campaigns.The paper also reiterated Pyongyang's threats of military retaliation.The radio-based Pyongyang Broadcasting Station expressed deep mistrust against Seoul, criticizing the Moon administration for its bragging and indecisiveness.Last week, the South's National Security Council(NSC) vowed to crack down on the defector-led leaflet campaigns, reaffirming its commitment to fulfill past inter-Korean reconciliatory agreements.