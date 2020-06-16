S. Korea Continues to Grapple with COVID-19 as Global Tally Reaches 8 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid growing concerns over a COVID-19 resurgence across the globe, the number of confirmed cases in the world reached eight million. South Korea, which is wary of recent flare-ups in the Seoul metro area, continues its struggle to contain a possible second wave.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: South Korea on Tuesday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases from the previous day amid lingering clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area.That brings the national tally compiled since its first coronavirus case on January 20 to 12-thousand-155. The virus-related death toll, meanwhile, rose by one from a day earlier to 278.It is the third consecutive day the daily tally of new infections remained in the 30s, following 37 on Monday and 34 on Sunday.Of the latest cases, 19 were from the greater Seoul area, including 12 in Seoul and five in Gyeonggi Province. The Seoul metro region continued to reel from recent sporadic clusters linked to door-to-door sales companies, church meetings, logistics centers, sports facilities and cram schools.As some parts of the world are witnessing a resurgence, South Korea is also reporting a steady inflow of cases from overseas. Thirteen of the 34 new cases on Tuesday were imported from abroad, raising the number of imported cases this month so far to 100.Meanwhile, global cases of the coronavirus reportedly surpassed eight million on Monday, with the death toll topping 433-thousand.Reuters and the Associated Press issued the latest data on Monday, saying that infections are surging in Latin America while the U.S. and China grapple with fresh outbreaks.According to Reuters, the outbreak is growing fastest in Latin America, which now accounts for 21 percent of all cases.The first COVID-19 case was reported in China last December and it took until early May to reach four million cases. It has taken just five weeks to double to eight million.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.