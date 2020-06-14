Fmr. Korean War Criminals Call For Passage of Compensation Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of Koreans forced into labor by Japan during World War Two, and later classified as war criminals, on Monday called for the swift passage of a bill on their compensation.At a press conference in Tokyo, 95-year-old Lee Hak-rae, who leads Dongjinhoe, the group of former Korean Class-B and C war criminals, urged Japanese lawmakers to pass the bill marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the war this year.Lee said it is irrational for Tokyo to have only compensated Japanese nationals classified as war criminals, while Koreans neither received an apology or compensation after losing their Japanese citizenship postwar.Designated by the Allied Powers after the war, Class-A war criminals were those responsible for planning and initiating wars of aggression, while Class-B and C were those who committed torture and murder following orders.Many Koreans were enlisted by Japan to serve as prisoners of war(POWs) camp guards, and later faced execution or life imprisonment at the Allies' postwar international trials.In 1999, the Japanese Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Japanese government in a compensation suit filed by the victims.