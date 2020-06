Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says North Korea would violate the 2018 Panmunjeom Declaration if it scatters anti-South Korea propaganda leaflets across the border.A ministry official revealed the stance on Tuesday hours after the North’s General Staff said it is reviewing a plan to reenter zones that had been demilitarized under an inter-Korean agreement and send propaganda leaflets into South Korea,To that end, the General Staff said it will devise military action plans and gain approval for them from the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Military Commission.The ministry official said it’s unprecedented for the North to reveal details of its decision-making process. The official noted that the North usually discloses the results of such a process and not the stages.